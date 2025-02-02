Texas A&M plays No. 5 Texas, aims for 4th straight home win

Texas Longhorns (21-2, 7-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-10, 3-5 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Aggies take on No. 5 Texas.

The Aggies are 9-3 on their home court. Texas A&M has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Longhorns have gone 7-1 against SEC opponents. Texas has a 16-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas A&M is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% Texas allows to opponents. Texas has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Longhorns meet Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aicha Coulibaly is shooting 47.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Madison Booker is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.