Texas A&M faces Vanderbilt on 9-game road skid

Texas A&M Aggies (10-16, 3-11 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (19-9, 6-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M visits Vanderbilt looking to end its nine-game road skid.

The Commodores are 12-4 on their home court. Vanderbilt averages 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-11 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M allows 67.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Vanderbilt makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Texas A&M averages 62.2 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 68.8 Vanderbilt gives up to opponents.

The Commodores and Aggies face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikayla Blakes averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, scoring 23.3 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Khamil Pierre is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

Aicha Coulibaly is shooting 47.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

