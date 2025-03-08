Texas A&M-CC plays in Southland Tournament against the Houston Christian

Houston Christian Huskies (12-19, 9-11 Southland) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-13, 12-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays Houston Christian in the Southland Tournament.

The Islanders have gone 12-8 against Southland opponents, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. Texas A&M-CC has an 8-10 record against teams over .500.

The Huskies’ record in Southland play is 9-11. Houston Christian ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

Texas A&M-CC averages 76.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 69.6 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 66.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 68.0 Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Dease is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 10.1 points. Garry Clark is averaging 14 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Julian Mackey is averaging 14.9 points for the Huskies. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.