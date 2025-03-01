Texas A&M-CC plays conference rival SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (25-3, 19-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-15, 6-12 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana plays Texas A&M-CC in Southland action Saturday.

The Islanders have gone 6-7 at home. Texas A&M-CC is sixth in the Southland scoring 61.7 points while shooting 39.6% from the field.

The Lions are 19-0 in Southland play. SE Louisiana ranks eighth in the Southland with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lexi Alexander averaging 4.0.

Texas A&M-CC makes 39.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). SE Louisiana scores 8.8 more points per game (66.7) than Texas A&M-CC allows (57.9).

The Islanders and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeda Whitner is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 5.1 points. Paige Allen is shooting 38.2% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Alexius Horne is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.6 points. Jalencia Pierre is averaging 8.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Lions: 10-0, averaging 62.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.