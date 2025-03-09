Texas A&M-CC Islanders play the Houston Christian Huskies in Southland Tournament

Houston Christian Huskies (12-19, 9-11 Southland) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-13, 12-8 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC and Houston Christian play in the Southland Tournament.

The Islanders are 12-8 against Southland opponents and 7-5 in non-conference play. Texas A&M-CC averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Huskies’ record in Southland action is 9-11. Houston Christian gives up 69.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 66.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 68.0 Texas A&M-CC allows.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.