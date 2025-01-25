Texas A&M-CC hosts West and Nicholls State

Nicholls State Colonels (11-8, 5-3 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-7, 6-2 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -4.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits Texas A&M-CC after Jamal West scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 78-74 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Islanders have gone 10-1 in home games. Texas A&M-CC leads college basketball with 44.4 points in the paint. Isaac Williams leads the Islanders averaging 7.3.

The Colonels are 5-3 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than Nicholls State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Nicholls State has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Colonels square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is scoring 14.4 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Islanders. Williams is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

Byron Ireland is averaging 14.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

