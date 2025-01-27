Texas A&M-CC hosts Copeland and McNeese

McNeese Cowboys (15-5, 9-0 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (14-7, 7-2 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -7.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese faces Texas A&M-CC after Quadir Copeland scored 21 points in McNeese’s 93-63 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders have gone 11-1 at home. Texas A&M-CC ranks sixth in the Southland with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 2.3.

The Cowboys have gone 9-0 against Southland opponents. McNeese is second in the Southland scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 48.1%.

Texas A&M-CC makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). McNeese has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The Islanders and Cowboys face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Dease is averaging 9.5 points for the Islanders. Clark is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Javohn Garcia is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 79.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.