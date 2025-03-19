Texas A&M Aggies and Yale Bulldogs play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Yale Bulldogs (22-7, 15-1 Ivy League) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (22-10, 11-8 SEC)

Denver; Thursday, 7:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Texas A&M and Yale square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Aggies’ record in SEC play is 11-8, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Texas A&M is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 15-1 in Ivy League play. Yale is third in the Ivy League with 16.2 assists per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 5.5.

Texas A&M scores 74.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 69.7 Yale gives up. Yale scores 13.8 more points per game (81.7) than Texas A&M gives up to opponents (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Zhuric Phelps is shooting 36.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Mbeng is averaging 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.