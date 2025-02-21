Terry leads Southeast Missouri State against Lindenwood after 25-point game

Lindenwood Lions (14-14, 9-8 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (18-10, 13-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts Lindenwood after Brendan Terry scored 25 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 87-66 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Redhawks have gone 11-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State ranks third in the OVC with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Terry averaging 5.3.

The Lions are 9-8 in OVC play. Lindenwood ranks eighth in the OVC with 11.5 assists per game led by Markeith Browning II averaging 3.6.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Browning is averaging 12.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Jadis Jones is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.