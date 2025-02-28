Terry and the Eastern Michigan Eagles host conference foe Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-15, 6-9 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (14-14, 7-8 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Eastern Michigan in MAC action Friday.

The Eagles are 8-5 on their home court. Eastern Michigan is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Chippewas are 6-9 in conference games. Central Michigan has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

Eastern Michigan scores 73.0 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 71.5 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Terry is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.8 points and 1.6 steals. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Ugnius Jarusevicius is shooting 52.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Chippewas. Jakobi Heady is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.