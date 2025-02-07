Tensaie leads UTEP against New Mexico State after 23-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (11-11, 4-5 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-11, 2-7 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts New Mexico State after Ivane Tensaie scored 23 points in UTEP’s 64-42 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Miners are 6-5 in home games. UTEP has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies are 4-5 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA scoring 65.2 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

UTEP’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of UTEP have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tensaie is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Miners. Irene Asensio is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fanta Gassama is averaging 10.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Molly Kaiser is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.