Tensaie leads UTEP against New Mexico State after 23-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (11-11, 4-5 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (9-11, 2-7 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP hosts New Mexico State after Ivane Tensaie scored 23 points in UTEP’s 64-42 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Miners have gone 6-5 at home. UTEP gives up 64.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Aggies are 4-5 in CUSA play. New Mexico State is sixth in the CUSA scoring 65.2 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

UTEP’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UTEP allows.

The Miners and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ndack Mbengue is averaging 8.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Miners. Tensaie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Molly Kaiser is shooting 49.7% and averaging 21.5 points for the Aggies. Fanta Gassama is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.