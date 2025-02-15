Tennessee Tech takes on Southeast Missouri State after Johnson’s 21-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-13, 8-7 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (16-10, 11-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits Southeast Missouri State after Jaylon Johnson scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 79-75 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Redhawks have gone 9-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 8-7 against conference opponents. Tennessee Tech leads the OVC with 15.5 assists. Johnson paces the Golden Eagles with 4.9.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Rob Martin is shooting 52.3% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13 points and 4.9 assists. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.