Tennessee Tech plays Southern Indiana in OVC Tournament

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (22-11, 14-8 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (24-5, 18-2 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech and Southern Indiana square off in the OVC Tournament.

The Golden Eagles’ record in OVC games is 18-2, and their record is 6-3 in non-conference play.

The Screaming Eagles are 14-8 against OVC teams. Southern Indiana scores 71.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

Tennessee Tech scores 71.1 points, 8.5 more per game than the 62.6 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana scores 10.6 more points per game (71.6) than Tennessee Tech allows (61.0).

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Carter is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Meredith Raley is shooting 53.3% and averaging 13.9 points for the Screaming Eagles. Vanessa Shafford is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

