Tennessee Tech plays in OVC Tournament against the UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (13-18, 9-11 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-16, 10-10 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech faces UT Martin in the OVC Tournament.

The Golden Eagles are 10-10 against OVC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Tennessee Tech is seventh in the OVC in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Daniel Egbuniwe leads the Golden Eagles with 6.6 boards.

The Skyhawks’ record in OVC play is 9-11. UT Martin ranks second in the OVC with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladimer Salaridze averaging 2.9.

Tennessee Tech is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.2% UT Martin allows to opponents. UT Martin averages 74.5 points per game, 0.3 more than the 74.2 Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Johnson is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Eagles. Matthew Sells is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tarence Guinyard is averaging 16.2 points for the Skyhawks. Josue Grullon is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.