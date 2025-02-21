Tennessee Tech hosts Tennessee State after overtime win against UT Martin

Tennessee State Tigers (14-14, 10-7 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-14, 9-8 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Tennessee State after the Golden Eagles took down the UT Martin Skyhawks 71-66 in overtime.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech is 8-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 10-7 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks fourth in college basketball with 38.4 rebounds per game. Ron Jessamy leads the Tigers with 5.9.

Tennessee Tech scores 72.2 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 74.7 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State scores 5.6 more points per game (79.5) than Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents (73.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Johnson is averaging 13.3 points and 4.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 10.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games.

Brandon Weston is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.