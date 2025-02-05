Tennessee Tech hosts SIU-Edwardsville following Carter’s 20-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-18, 2-11 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (16-5, 10-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays SIU-Edwardsville after Keeley Carter scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 81-62 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 2-11 against conference opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Tennessee Tech gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Peyton Carter is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Macy Silvey is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.7 points. KK Rodriguez is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.