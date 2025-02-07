Tennessee Tech hosts Eastern Illinois on 3-game home slide

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-16, 4-9 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-12, 7-6 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Eastern Illinois looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-3 at home. Tennessee Tech averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Jaylon Johnson with 4.8.

The Panthers are 4-9 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee Tech averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.4 per game Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 67.4 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 74.5 Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Johnson Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 13.8 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Artese Stapleton is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Nakyel Shelton is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

