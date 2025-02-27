Tennessee Tech hosts Deveaux and Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (11-19, 5-14 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-14, 10-8 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -7.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Tennessee Tech after Trey Deveaux scored 23 points in Western Illinois’ 86-81 overtime win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Leathernecks are 5-14 in conference play. Western Illinois is 5-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Tennessee Tech averages 72.3 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 71.4 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Tennessee Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Johnson Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Matthew Sells is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marko Maletic is averaging 16.3 points for the Leathernecks. Deveaux is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Leathernecks: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.