Tennessee Tech hosts Brown and UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-16, 9-8 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (20-5, 14-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays Tennessee Tech after Anaya Brown scored 24 points in UT Martin’s 73-52 win over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech leads the OVC with 14.4 assists per game led by Peyton Carter averaging 3.6.

The Skyhawks have gone 9-8 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is eighth in the OVC scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 5.0.

Tennessee Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.2 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Skyhawks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Walker is averaging 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kenley McCarn is shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 13.6 points. Brown is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 73.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.