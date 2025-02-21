Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles face the Tennessee State Tigers on 12-game win streak

Tennessee State Tigers (8-19, 4-13 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (21-5, 15-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will try to keep its 12-game win streak alive when the Golden Eagles take on Tennessee State.

The Golden Eagles are 11-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech is second in the OVC scoring 70.5 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Tigers are 4-13 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State ranks eighth in the OVC giving up 72.3 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Tennessee Tech averages 70.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Tennessee Tech has given up to its opponents (39.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Somah Kamara is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 14 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 72.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

