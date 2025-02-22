Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles face the Tennessee State Tigers on 12-game win streak

Tennessee State Tigers (8-19, 4-13 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (21-5, 15-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will look to keep its 12-game win streak going when the Golden Eagles take on Tennessee State.

The Golden Eagles are 11-0 on their home court. Tennessee Tech is the top team in the OVC with 14.6 assists per game led by Peyton Carter averaging 3.7.

The Tigers are 4-13 in OVC play. Tennessee State gives up 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.5 points per game.

Tennessee Tech averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 63.8 points per game, 2.7 more than the 61.1 Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reghan Grimes is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 13.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Somah Kamara is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 72.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.