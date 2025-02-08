Tennessee Tech faces Eastern Illinois, aims to end home skid

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-16, 4-9 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-12, 7-6 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Eastern Illinois looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech is fifth in the OVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Egbuniwe averaging 5.1.

The Panthers are 4-9 in conference games. Eastern Illinois has a 4-12 record against teams over .500.

Tennessee Tech averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.4 per game Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Johnson is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals. JaJuan Nicholls is shooting 55.1% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nakyel Shelton averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Kooper Jacobi is averaging 11.6 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

