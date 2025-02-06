Tennessee Tech and SIU-Edwardsville face off in conference showdown

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-8, 9-4 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (12-11, 7-5 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -1.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylon Johnson and Tennessee Tech host Ray’Sean Taylor and SIU-Edwardsville in OVC play.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-2 in home games. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 9-4 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks third in the OVC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jo Valrie averaging 3.7.

Tennessee Tech averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Egbuniwe is averaging 10.9 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taylor is averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Ring Malith is averaging 12.2 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.