Tennessee State visits Malith and SIU-Edwardsville

Tennessee State Tigers (13-13, 9-6 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-9, 10-5 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Tennessee State after Ring Malith scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 76-71 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Cougars are 10-2 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 9-6 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 18.7 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Brian Taylor II is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Brandon Weston is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.