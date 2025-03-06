Tennessee State Tigers face the Lindenwood Lions in OVC Tournament

Lindenwood Lions (16-16, 11-10 OVC) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (16-15, 12-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State squares off against Lindenwood in the OVC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 12-8 against OVC teams, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Tennessee State is the top team in the OVC with 36.7 points in the paint led by Brandon Weston averaging 6.7.

The Lions are 11-10 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood ranks second in the OVC scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Markeith Browning II averaging 10.4.

Tennessee State scores 78.7 points, 7.3 more per game than the 71.4 Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 71.7 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 73.9 Tennessee State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weston is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Tigers. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Anias Futrell is scoring 12.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lions. Reggie Bass is averaging 17.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.