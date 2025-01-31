Tennessee State plays Southeast Missouri State on 4-game win streak

Tennessee State Tigers (10-12, 6-5 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (12-10, 7-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Tigers take on Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks have gone 8-3 in home games. Southeast Missouri State is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers have gone 6-5 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Southeast Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Rob Martin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brandon Weston is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 10.9 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.