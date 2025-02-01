Tennessee State plays Southeast Missouri State on 4-game win streak

Tennessee State Tigers (10-12, 6-5 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (12-10, 7-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Tigers take on Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks have gone 8-3 at home. Southeast Missouri State is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 6-5 in conference games. Tennessee State leads the OVC with 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Weston averaging 6.7.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Southeast Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Washington Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Rob Martin is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Weston is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.