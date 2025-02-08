Tennessee State plays Lindenwood, aims for 5th straight home win

Lindenwood Lions (11-13, 6-7 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (11-13, 7-6 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Tigers take on Lindenwood.

The Tigers are 9-3 on their home court. Tennessee State averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Lions are 6-7 in conference matchups. Lindenwood is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee State makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Lindenwood has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Lindenwood has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justus Jackson is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 assists. Brandon Weston is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Markeith Browning II is averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 12.9 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.