Tennessee State hosts Morehead State after Novik’s 23-point outing

Morehead State Eagles (9-19, 4-14 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-20, 4-14 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Tennessee State after Katie Novik scored 23 points in Morehead State’s 62-61 win over the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Tigers are 5-6 in home games. Tennessee State is 4-15 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 4-14 against conference opponents. Morehead State is fifth in the OVC scoring 66.6 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

Tennessee State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State averages 66.6 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 72.7 Tennessee State allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somah Kamara is averaging 14 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Novik is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Eagles. Chrishawn Coleman is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 62.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.