Tennessee State heads to SIU-Edwardsville for conference showdown

Tennessee State Tigers (7-18, 3-12 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-20, 2-13 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saniah Parker and Tennessee State take on Macy Silvey and SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday.

The Cougars are 3-8 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is sixth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Brianna Wooldridge leads the Cougars with 4.6 boards.

The Tigers are 3-12 in OVC play. Tennessee State is third in the OVC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Lyric Cole averaging 2.9.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 63.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 73.2 SIU-Edwardsville gives up.

The Cougars and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KK Rodriguez is averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Silvey is averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games.

Somah Kamara is averaging 14 points for the Tigers. Parker is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.