Tennessee plays in SEC Tournament against the Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (10-18, 3-13 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (21-8, 8-8 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee plays in the SEC Tournament against Texas A&M.

The Volunteers’ record in SEC games is 8-8, and their record is 13-0 in non-conference games. Tennessee is 109th in college basketball averaging 10.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.1% from downtown. Jewel Spear leads the team averaging 2.5 makes while shooting 39.1% from 3-point range.

The Aggies are 3-13 in SEC play. Texas A&M is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

Tennessee averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 62.4 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 71.1 Tennessee gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Volunteers. Spear is averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games.

Sahara Jones is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 54.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.