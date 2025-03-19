Tennessee and Wofford play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Wofford Terriers (19-15, 13-8 SoCon) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (27-7, 14-7 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -18.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee and Wofford meet in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Volunteers have gone 14-7 against SEC opponents, with a 13-0 record in non-conference play. Tennessee is ninth in the SEC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Igor Milicic Jr. averaging 5.0.

The Terriers are 13-8 in SoCon play. Wofford is fourth in the SoCon allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Tennessee scores 74.7 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 69.8 Wofford gives up. Wofford averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Tennessee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is shooting 43.5% and averaging 17.7 points for the Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kyler Filewich is averaging 11.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.