Temple visits Charlotte, looks to stop road losing streak

Temple Owls (14-12, 6-7 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-17, 2-11 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple travels to Charlotte looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The 49ers are 7-7 on their home court. Charlotte is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 6-7 in AAC play. Temple is 4-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Charlotte is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Temple allows to opponents. Temple averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Charlotte allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is scoring 17.0 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the 49ers. Jaehshon Thomas is averaging 10.5 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

Quante Berry is averaging 11.1 points for the Owls. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 83.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.