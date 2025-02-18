Temple takes on Charlotte on 4-game slide

Temple Owls (14-12, 6-7 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-17, 2-11 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple heads into the matchup with Charlotte after losing four in a row.

The 49ers have gone 7-7 at home. Charlotte has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls are 6-7 against AAC opponents. Temple scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Charlotte is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Temple allows to opponents. Temple’s 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the 49ers. Jaehshon Thomas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 22 points. Steve Settle is shooting 48.9% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 83.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.