Temple Owls play in AAC Tournament against the Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte 49ers (11-20, 6-14 AAC) vs. Temple Owls (19-10, 13-5 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -12.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays in the AAC Tournament against Charlotte.

The Owls’ record in AAC play is 13-5, and their record is 6-5 in non-conference play. Temple is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 49ers are 6-14 in AAC play. Charlotte averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Temple is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Temple has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiarra East is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games.

Keanna Rembert is averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the 49ers. Hayleigh Breland is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 69.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.