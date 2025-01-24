Temple faces Tulane in conference matchup

Tulane Green Wave (11-7, 4-3 AAC) at Temple Owls (12-6, 6-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sherese Pittman and Tulane visit Tiarra East and Temple in AAC action Saturday.

The Owls have gone 4-3 at home. Temple scores 66.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Green Wave are 4-3 in AAC play. Tulane ranks seventh in the AAC giving up 64.7 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

Temple makes 39.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Tulane averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Temple gives up.

The Owls and Green Wave face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 13.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games.

Pittman is scoring 13.2 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 15.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.