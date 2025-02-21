Tejada leads Towson against Campbell after 24-point performance

Towson Tigers (18-10, 13-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (15-13, 10-5 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on Campbell after Tyler Tejada scored 24 points in Towson’s 69-63 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Fighting Camels are 8-4 on their home court. Campbell is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 13-2 in CAA play. Towson ranks eighth in the CAA scoring 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Tejada averaging 5.7.

Campbell averages 71.1 points, 5.7 more per game than the 65.4 Towson gives up. Towson averages 68.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the 66.0 Campbell allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Duggan is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Fighting Camels. Nolan Dorsey is averaging 10.9 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Tejada is shooting 42.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.