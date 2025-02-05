Tejada and Towson host Stony Brook

Towson Tigers (14-9, 9-1 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (5-18, 1-9 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays Stony Brook after Tyler Tejada scored 20 points in Towson’s 55-54 win over the Drexel Dragons.

The Seawolves have gone 3-7 in home games. Stony Brook is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 9-1 in conference games. Towson is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stony Brook averages 66.7 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 65.7 Towson allows. Towson averages 67.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 75.0 Stony Brook allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Luster II is shooting 43.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Seawolves. Jared Frey is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tejada is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 14.5 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.