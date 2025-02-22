Tejada and Towson host Campbell

Towson Tigers (18-10, 13-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (15-13, 10-5 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits Campbell after Tyler Tejada scored 24 points in Towson’s 69-63 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

The Fighting Camels are 8-4 on their home court. Campbell averages 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Tigers are 13-2 against CAA opponents. Towson is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Campbell is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.7% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Campbell gives up.

The Fighting Camels and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Duggan is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Fighting Camels. Nolan Dorsey is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tejada is shooting 42.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.