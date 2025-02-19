Te-Biasu leads No. 21 Maryland against Northwestern after 21-point game

Maryland Terrapins (20-6, 10-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Maryland takes on Northwestern after Sarah Te-Biasu scored 21 points in Maryland’s 85-77 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Wildcats are 6-9 on their home court. Northwestern has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Terrapins are 10-5 in Big Ten play. Maryland is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northwestern’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Maryland allows. Maryland has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Terrapins face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caileigh Walsh is averaging 11.5 points for the Wildcats. Melannie Daley is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylene Smikle is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. Te-Biasu is averaging 12.0 points and 0.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

