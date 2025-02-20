Te-Biasu leads No. 21 Maryland against Northwestern after 21-point game

Maryland Terrapins (20-6, 10-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-15, 2-11 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Maryland plays Northwestern after Sarah Te-Biasu scored 21 points in Maryland’s 85-77 win against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Wildcats are 6-9 in home games. Northwestern allows 73.4 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Terrapins are 10-5 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks third in the Big Ten with 37.1 rebounds per game led by Saylor Poffenbarger averaging 8.0.

Northwestern’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Maryland allows. Maryland has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

The Wildcats and Terrapins face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Harter is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.3 points. Caileigh Walsh is shooting 37.9% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

Kaylene Smikle is averaging 17.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Terrapins. Te-Biasu is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.