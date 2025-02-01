Te-Biasu leads No. 14 Maryland against Illinois after 20-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 6-4 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (17-4, 7-3 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Maryland hosts Illinois after Sarah Te-Biasu scored 20 points in Maryland’s 82-73 win against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Terrapins have gone 9-2 at home. Maryland ranks third in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 38.3 rebounds. Christina Dalce leads the Terrapins with 8.5 boards.

The Fighting Illini have gone 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois ranks sixth in the Big Ten giving up 59.7 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

Maryland makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Illinois has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shyanne Sellers is averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Terrapins. Kaylene Smikle is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Genesis Bryant averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Kendall Bostic is shooting 48.0% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.