TCU visits Arizona State after Miller’s 22-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (13-11, 6-7 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-12, 3-10 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts TCU after Adam Miller scored 22 points in Arizona State’s 111-106 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-5 in home games. Arizona State is 2-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Horned Frogs have gone 6-7 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Arizona State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game TCU allows. TCU averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arizona State gives up.

The Sun Devils and Horned Frogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Sun Devils. Miller is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.