TCU plays conference foe West Virginia

West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 6-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (11-10, 4-6 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Javon Small and West Virginia take on Ernest Udeh Jr. and TCU in Big 12 play Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs have gone 10-2 at home. TCU has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mountaineers are 6-5 in Big 12 play. West Virginia scores 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

TCU’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game TCU gives up.

The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers match up Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Small is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 19 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Jonathan Powell is shooting 38.3% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 61.2 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

