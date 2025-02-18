TCU hosts No. 9 Texas Tech following Toppin’s 32-point outing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-5, 11-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (14-11, 7-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -8.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas Tech visits TCU after JT Toppin scored 32 points in Texas Tech’s 93-55 victory against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Horned Frogs are 12-2 on their home court. TCU is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Raiders are 11-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Toppin averaging 6.0.

TCU averages 68.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 67.0 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game TCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is averaging 12.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Horned Frogs. Brendan Wenzel is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Toppin is scoring 17.3 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

