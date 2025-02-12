TCU hosts conference rival Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-11, 4-8 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (12-11, 5-7 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big 12 foes TCU and Oklahoma State square off on Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs have gone 11-2 at home. TCU has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowboys are 4-8 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State gives up 74.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

TCU averages 67.7 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.6 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 5.1 more points per game (72.9) than TCU allows (67.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Reynolds is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Horned Frogs. Vasean Allette is averaging 12.3 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

Arturo Dean is averaging seven points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

