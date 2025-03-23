TCU Horned Frogs take on the Louisville Cardinals in second round

Louisville Cardinals (22-10, 14-6 ACC) at TCU Horned Frogs (32-3, 19-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 TCU plays Louisville in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 games is 19-2, and their record is 13-1 in non-conference games. TCU ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Sedona Prince averaging 6.8.

The Cardinals’ record in ACC play is 14-6. Louisville is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TCU makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Louisville averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.9 per game TCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Conner averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Hailey Van Lith is averaging 17.7 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Jayda Curry is averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.