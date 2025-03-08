TCU Horned Frogs square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Big 12 Tournament

West Virginia Mountaineers (24-6, 14-5 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (29-3, 17-2 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 TCU and No. 16 West Virginia meet in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Horned Frogs’ record in Big 12 play is 17-2, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 19.1 assists per game led by Hailey Van Lith averaging 5.3.

The Mountaineers are 14-5 against Big 12 teams. West Virginia is the best team in the Big 12 allowing only 55.0 points per game while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

TCU makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). West Virginia averages 19.2 more points per game (76.2) than TCU gives up (57.0).

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sedona Prince is averaging 17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Van Lith is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

JJ Quinerly is averaging 20.6 points, 3.1 assists and three steals for the Mountaineers. Jordan Harrison is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.