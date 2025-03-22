TCU Horned Frogs play the Louisville Cardinals in second round

Louisville Cardinals (22-10, 14-6 ACC) at TCU Horned Frogs (32-3, 19-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -13.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 TCU and Louisville square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Horned Frogs have gone 19-2 against Big 12 teams, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. TCU is third in the Big 12 scoring 77.5 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Cardinals’ record in ACC play is 14-6. Louisville ranks ninth in the ACC giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

TCU makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Louisville averages 14.8 more points per game (71.9) than TCU gives up to opponents (57.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hailey Van Lith is averaging 17.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Horned Frogs. Sedona Prince is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jayda Curry is averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.